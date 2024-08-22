New dress code at GCU Lahore: jeans and T-shirts banned

In a notification issued by the university administration, it was announced that all students, both male and female, are required to follow the new dress guidelines. These measures are part of a broader initiative to enforce discipline and uphold decorum within the institution.

Under the new rules, male students are required to wear dress shirts and pants, while female students must adhere to modest attire, with an additional requirement for female students to wear a dupatta.

The university has made it clear that strict action will be taken against those who do not comply with the dress code.

GCU Vice Chancellor Dr. Shazia Bashir defended the decision, emphasizing that it is intended to promote discipline and appropriate behavior within the university.

“It is not suitable for female students to wear T-shirts and tights in the university,” she stated, adding that male students should also be encouraged to dress formally, in line with the university’s academic standards.