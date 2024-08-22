PTI retains status in ECP updated list of political parties

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has unveiled an updated list of registered political parties, confirming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as a recognized entity.

However, the party’s leadership remains in limbo due to unresolved intra-party elections.

The newly issued list registers 166 political parties. Notably, the ECP has reaffirmed Mian Nawaz Sharif as the unopposed president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and acknowledged the intra-party elections of Jamaat-e-Islami, with Naeemur Rehman Khan now listed as its Ameer.

While PTI remains on the list, it lacks an updated chairman’s name due to ongoing disputes over its internal elections. Consequently, the party is currently deprived of its traditional electoral symbol, the bat.

In contrast, Mahmood Khan is recognized as the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian, and Asif Ali Zardari retains his position as President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian, with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the chairman of Pakistan People’s Party.

Other parties like Awami National Party, led by Isfandiar Wali Khan, and Pak Sar Zameen Party also maintain their registered status in the ECP’s new list.