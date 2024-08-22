PTI vows to hold scheduled rally despite NOC revocation, police crackdown

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday vowed to go ahead with its plan for a scheduled rally in Islamabad on Thursday, following cancellation of the non-objection certificate (NOC) granted to the party.

Amir Mughal, President of PTI Islamabad, confirmed that though as usual the district administration revoked the permission, the party is committed to holding the event.

“The protest will take place as scheduled,” Mughal asserted, emphasizing that peaceful political protest is a constitutional right.

The district administration’s decision to revoke the NOC was based on a report from the district intelligence committee.

This move was finalized in a meeting chaired by Islamabad Chief Commissioner Chaudhry Mohammad Ali Randhawa, with the NOC initially issued by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad under scrutiny.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ali Nasir Rizvi highlighted the heightened security risks during the meeting, noting that the Bangladesh cricket team is currently in the capital, which complicates crowd management for the PTI gathering.

The administration also cited recent incidents, such as protesters approaching the Supreme Court building, as reasons for the heightened security concerns, ultimately leading to the withdrawal of permission for the rally.

This development comes just a day before the protest, as announced by Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister on information.

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan had resolved to hold the rally in Islamabad on August 22, marking a significant event in the party’s ongoing campaign.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar expressed skepticism about the opposition party being allowed to hold the rally, citing their history.

He also referenced the peaceful sit-in recently conducted by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) against inflated electricity bills, which was not permitted to enter Islamabad, suggesting that similar restrictions might apply to PTI.

In contrast, PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat declared that the rally will proceed regardless of government opposition, stating that the caravan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be so large that no force can stop it.

Marwat assured that the rally would be peaceful, with participants unarmed, but warned that any violence or firing would provoke a nationwide response.