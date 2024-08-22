Aleema khan skeptical of PTI leadership’s commitment to freeing Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, on Thursday expressed doubts about the current party leadership’s intentions to secure Imran Khan’s release from jail.

Her remarks followed the postponement of today’s PTI rally in Tarnol, Islamabad.

Aleema raised questions regarding the early morning visit of PTI leader Azam Swati to Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, questioning who had sent him and the motive behind delivering the message of the rally’s postponement at such an early hour. She was skeptical about the practicality of arranging such a meeting at 7:30 AM and suggested that the decision to cancel the rally was influenced by external pressures from the establishment.

Criticizing the current PTI leadership, she accused them of lacking the resolve to confront the party’s supporters directly and of making unilateral decisions without the founder’s input. Aleema asserted that the leadership appears to have no genuine intention of facilitating Imran Khan’s release, instead independently using his name to make decisions.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) officially postponed its planned rally at Islamabad’s Tarnol Chowk to September 8, following directives from Imran Khan. The decision was reached after PTI senior leaders Omar Ayub Khan, Azam Swati, and Barrister Gohar met with Imran Khan at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Following the meeting, Azam Swati and Barrister Gohar confirmed the rally’s delay and announced the new date outside the jail. Imran Khan later emphasized that the decision to postpone the rally should not be perceived as a sign of weakness. He reiterated that his party is committed to peaceful, political, and legal methods and chose to delay the rally to prevent potential unrest.