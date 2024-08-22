NATIONAL

Lahore announces public holiday for Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh’s Urs celebrations”

By Staff Report
Sufi followers gather at the Data Darbar complex during the three-day annual 'Urs' religious festival in Lahore on October 18, 2019. - The Data Darbar complex contains the shrine of Saint Syed Ali bin Osman Al-Hajvery, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The Punjab government has declared Monday, August 26, a local public holiday in Lahore in observance of Hazrat Ganj Bukhsh Haveri’s (Data Sahab) Urs.

The Services and General Administration Department (Welfare Wing) announced the holiday this Thursday, noting it will affect all government offices in Lahore, with the exception of the Punjab Civil Secretariat, its Attached Departments, and Regional Offices. Additionally, all educational institutions, district offices, and the deputy commissioner’s office will close on August 26.

The three-day Urs celebrations for the revered saint, Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri (RA), will take place from August 24 to 26. The Auqaf Department has allocated Rs13.5 million for langar (free communal meal) and various other events, underlining the significance of the celebrations.

Auqaf Secretary, addressing the media on Wednesday, detailed the extensive preparations for the Urs, which will officially begin at Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh’s shrine on August 24, inaugurated by Deputy Prime Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

To ensure the safety of attendees, special security measures have been implemented, including the installation of 144 CCTV cameras, a central control room, and 18 LCD screens strategically placed around the venue to monitor the festivities.

State land along Sattukatla drain retrieved in anti-encroachment drive
