PIA slashes 30% fares for Karachi-Jeddah flights

LAHORE: As part of its efforts to ease the financial burden on travellers, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a significant 30% reduction in fares for flights from Karachi to Jeddah and Madinah.

A spokesperson of the national flag carrier said that the new one-way fare from Karachi to Jeddah or Madinah is set at Rs56,000, including taxes. The round-trip fare for these routes has been reduced to Rs88,000, inclusive of taxes, the spokesperson added.

The discounted tickets facility will be available until the end of this month.

“Passengers can book these discounted tickets until August 31, 2024, with travel allowed until September 30, 2024. The new fares are effective immediately.”

It is pertinet to mention here that the PIA had announced a price cut for the Umrah flight tickets for pilgrims travelling to Madina first for the lesser pilgrimage in June.

A PIA spokesperson said that Umrah pilgrims going to Madina from Pakistan would benefit from discounted fares.

As per the slashed fares, the two-way ticket from Lahore, Islamabad to Madina would cost Rs86,000, while the two-way ticket from Karachi to Madina would be cost Rs76,000. The said rates were exclusive of taxes.

Earlier, the Umrah ticket was available for Rs120,000.

The spokesperson revealed that the discounted fares had been applied immediately, and would remain in effect till July 15.