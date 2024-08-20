Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle put feud aside for this reason

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, who are at loggerheads over several issues, seemingly follow in each other’s footsteps to please their loved ones.

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex usually do the same things when they mingle with their fans even if they seemingly avoid each other due to their different narratives about life.

The couple have one thing in common even being at odds at several issues.

When it comes to win hearts, the two adopt the same strategy. Meghan and Kate use their dance skills to attract praise from their loved ones.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who sent fans wild with their sizzling dance during their successful four-day trip to the American nation, have reminded royal fans of Kate Middleton, Prince William and King Charles’s viral stunts with their killer moves.

The videos of the royal family’s dance moves are resurfacing after Harry and Meghan flaunted their hidden talents to muse fans in Colombia.

In the viral lips, merged in a video, all senior members are seen dancing on different floors to entertain the watchers.

For some, it was a surprise that King Charles could also rock the disco floor with thrilling moves. Meanwhile, Harry’s latest dance seems to be remarkably similar to the moves his older brother William dropped at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in London.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s moves reminded fans of Kate Middleton’s Killer dance as the couple performed at the Delia Zapata National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on the first day of their , now concluded, trip to South America.