King Charles makes big decision after Princess Kate’s latest move

King Charles III has made a surprising decision as Kate Middleton geared up to join him at Balmoral Castle to enjoy well deserved holiday after months of cancer treatment.

The monarch has taken a big step to ease suffering of the people who lost their loved ones in an attack, breaking off his summer holiday to visit Southport.

The 75-year-old, who kicked off his official Summer break in the iconic Scottish residence, will meet with the bereaved families from the Southport tragedy following a mass stabbing on July 29.

The King, who’s welcoming the royal family at Balmoral castle to spend time together after taking break from hectic workload and cancer treatment, will offer his condolences and support to the families of the victims after three young girls were killed.

The horrific incident occurred when a group of children were taking part in a sold-out Taylor Swift-themed class at a dance centre in the town when a knifeman carried out the offensive.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, lost their lives following the attack which was followed by rioting in Southport and across the country.

Prince William and Harry’s father will also meet some of the surviving children who were present during the attack in Southport.

The King and Queen Camilla were “profoundly shocked” following the attack last month as they sent their “most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this appalling attack.”