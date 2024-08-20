Imran Khan’s wife Bushra and sister Aleema get into verbal spat at Adiala Jail

A tense exchange reportedly took place between former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, his wife, Bushra Bibi, and her daughters during a court hearing at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, according to sources.

The incident occurred on Monday during proceedings related to the Toshakhana reference. Sources within the jail indicated that the commotion erupted in the family section, with the sound of women arguing interrupting Imran Khan’s conversation with journalists on three occasions.

The dispute allegedly began when Aleema Khan made remarks in court about a female lawyer, which sparked a response from Bushra Bibi and her daughters. The argument quickly escalated into a heated verbal exchange, during which Bushra Bibi’s granddaughter reportedly began to cry.

Khan’s talk with media

Amidst the family dispute, Imran Khan, speaking with journalists, alleged that the “entire drama” surrounding the arrest of former spymaster Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was a ploy to push him into a military court. He expressed skepticism about the ongoing investigation against the former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief concerning the May 9 unrest, suggesting that authorities were attempting to extract a confession from General Hameed and pressuring him to claim that the events of that day were part of a larger conspiracy.

However, Imran Khan asserted that if General Hameed had indeed ordered his arrest or was involved in the theft of CCTV footage from May 9, then he should be held accountable.

The former prime minister also voiced concerns that the ex-ISI chief might be coerced into becoming a state witness against him. “It is being said that General Hameed was the mastermind behind the events of May 9. It seems like they’re going to make him a witness against me,” he remarked.

Imran Khan further claimed that since the other cases against him had fallen apart, the authorities were now attempting to drag him into military courts. Reflecting on his time as prime minister, when he reportedly faced challenges with appointments, including the army chief, DG ISI, and even office staff, he admitted to having supported General Bajwa but claimed he was misled about the capabilities of certain Corps Commanders.