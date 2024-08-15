Four soldiers embrace martyrdom, six ‘Khawarijs sent to hell’ in South Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: Four security personnel embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists of Fitna Al Khawarij (FAK) in South Waziristan district in the night between Monday and Tuesday, the military media wing reported.

In a statement issued here, the Inter-Services Public Relations said that the troops engaged the terrorists effectively and eliminated six terrorists. However, during an intense fire exchange, four brave sons of soil having fought gallantly embraced “Shahadat,” the statement said.

It said that on the night of August 13, a fire exchange took place in which the security forces “killed six Khawarij due to effective engagement by own troops”.

The ISPR identified the four martyred as Havildar Nisar Hussain, 34, from Kurram district; Naik Rashid Gul, 34, fromKurram district; Naik Irfan Ullah Khan, 30, from Lakki Marwat district; and Sepoy Usman Rafaqat, 21, from Haripur district.

The ISPR stated that a sanitization operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. “Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday expressed condolences over the martyrdom of four soldiers of security forces during an exchange of firing with Khawarij in District South Waziristan.

President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over Shahadat of four Jawans of Pakistan Army. They prayed for the high ranks of Shuhada in Jannah and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude, said press releases from President Secretariat Press Wing and PM’s House.

The statements said that these ‘Jawans’ laid down their lives and killed six Khawarij.

“The nation saluted their brave Jawans who laid down their lives for the motherland. The nation stood with its Jawans,” they added.

Both the president and Premier reiterated the resolve that they are ready to sacrifice anything for the elimination of scourge of terrorism from the country.