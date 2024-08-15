Police investigate alleged five-day rape of Belgian national in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A Belgian woman was discovered in Islamabad’s G-6 sector on Wednesday after reportedly enduring five days of rape, according to local police.

Found with her hands and feet tied, the woman was abandoned by unidentified assailants who quickly fled the scene. A local resident, who came across the distressed woman, promptly contacted the emergency services.

The 28-year-old victim, identified as Silvie Stina, was swiftly taken to Polyclinic Hospital for medical care following her rescue. In her preliminary statement to the police, she alleged that she had been held captive and sexually assaulted over a period of five days.

Following her description of the assailant, police have detained a man named Tamizuddin, whom Stina accused of being one of her captors.

He was apprehended at his home by Aabpara police officers. Tamizuddin, during his interrogation, contended that Stina was mentally unstable and lacked personal identification and travel documents at the time of the incident.

Police are planning further searches of Tamizuddin’s residence to recover any of Stina’s belongings.

Authorities have also arranged for Tamizuddin to undergo a medical examination at the same hospital where the victim is being treated. The investigation is ongoing as officials piece together the events leading up to the discovery of the victim.