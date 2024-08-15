COAS Asim Munir to host special ceremony for Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem at GHQ

A special ceremony to honor gold medalist Arshad Nadeem is set to take place tomorrow at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The event will be hosted by Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and is dedicated to celebrating Arshad Nadeem’s remarkable achievements that have brought pride to the nation.

Arshad Nadeem, who has fulfilled the nation’s expectations with his outstanding performance, will attend the ceremony alongside his family.

Just yesterday, Arshad received a warm welcome from Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House, where a reception was held to honor his historic accomplishment. During the event, the Governor announced a cash reward of Rs2 million for the national hero.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz presented Arshad with a cheque for Rs100 million and gifted him a car in recognition of his achievements. Additionally, Arshad was given a personalized number plate, PAK 92 97, commemorating his record-breaking 92.97-meter throw at the Olympics.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also acknowledged Arshad’s success by awarding him a cheque for Rs150 million, further honoring his contributions to the country’s sports legacy.