Hammad Azhar resigns from PTI, insists it is not part of any ‘deal’

Hammad Azhar, a prominent leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former federal minister, announced on Thursday his resignation from the position of Central Punjab president of the party.

Azhar made the announcement on the social media platform X, citing his concerns over restricted access to the party leadership and the organizational decisions that were made without his involvement.

He clarified that his resignation was not accompanied by any press conference or any agreements with other parties.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the current state of the party’s organization in Punjab, Azhar pointed out that many decisions were influenced by lobbying rather than being made on merit. He also highlighted the restrictions placed on his movement, particularly his inability to risk traveling to Adiala.

Azhar emphasized that his input was often disregarded in crucial decisions, and that the information presented to the party’s founder chairman was frequently limited and biased.

Despite these issues, Azhar reaffirmed his commitment to PTI’s vision but felt that the circumstances necessitated his decision to step down from his leadership role.