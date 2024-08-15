NATIONAL

ECP clamps down on appointments, transfers ahead of Islamabad elections

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued a directive to halt all appointments and transfers within Islamabad’s administrative bodies to maintain fairness in the upcoming local body elections.

This prohibition is part of measures to ensure an unbiased electoral process, with the elections scheduled for September 29.

Under this new rule, any significant administrative changes now require prior approval from the ECP. The restriction is timely as the capital prepares for its civic elections, which are seen as crucial for local governance.

The election timeline has been clearly laid out by the Returning Officer in a recent public notice. The process begins with the submission of nomination papers from August 16 to 20, followed by the scrutiny of these documents from August 22 to 26. Candidates will receive their election symbols on September 6, marking another significant step towards election day.

