WATCH: Mawra Hocane’s surfing video sparks criticism

Famous actress Mawra Hocane is currently spending time in Australia with her mother, father, brother and sister in law.

While the actress is exploring beautiful places, and trying out water sports in Australia, fans criticize her recent surfing video which is making rounds on the social media.

According to the netizens, her surfing suit is ‘weird’ and it should have been modest.

Watch the video here:

Fans are not happy with Mawra Hocane’s outfit choice for surfing. They are of the view that she should have worn a dark surf suit because this transparent white was unable to cover herself properly. Mawra’s fans expressed that they never expected it from her to wear such a suit.