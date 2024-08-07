Sanam Saeed breaks silence on controversy surrounding ‘Barzakh’

Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed expressed satisfaction with the feedback received for her web series Barzakh, stating that the response matched her expectations despite the recent controversy surrounding the show in Pakistan.

In an interview with Indian media, Saeed described the feedback for Barzakh as “overwhelming,” citing elements that attracted viewers to the show.

“There are certain aspects in Barzakh that grabbed people’s attention. Some viewers didn’t understand the show initially, but if they watch it carefully, they’ll get it. The audience’s reaction was exactly what we anticipated,” she said.

The show, directed by Asim Abbasi, known for Churails and Cake, has sparked significant debate due to its bold themes and content.

In response to the backlash, Zindagi announced the removal of Barzakh from YouTube Pakistan, effective August 9.

Despite the controversy, Saeed remains optimistic about her work and the positive reception from audiences. “The feedback has been exactly what we expected, and I am grateful for the support,” she stated.