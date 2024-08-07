Prince William gives first statement after Meghan Markle, Harry’s joint interview

Prince William has released his first statement after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their joint interview on American TV channel.

Royal expert Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared Prince William’s statement as the future king launches groundbreaking project amid his mission to end homelessness.

William’s Homewards programme has partnered with Eleven Eleven Foundation and Saatchi Gallery to launch a groundbreaking exhibition which seeks to utilise the power of art to enhance the UK’s understanding of homelessness and ignite hope that it can be ended.

The royal expert tweeted, “Prince William will view the exhibition in the next few weeks.”