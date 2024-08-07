Following stunning win, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Olympics

In a devastating turn of events, Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics after failing to make weight on the morning of her 50 kg gold medal match.

“It is with deep regret that the Indian contingent announces the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class,” stated the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). “Despite the team’s best efforts overnight, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. The Indian team requests privacy for Vinesh and will not be making further comments at this time. The focus now shifts to the ongoing competitions.”

Sources revealed that Phogat was approximately 100 grams over the weight limit, leading to her disqualification. According to competition rules, this means Phogat is not eligible for a silver medal, leaving only gold and bronze medals to be awarded in the 50 kg category.

Although she made weight for Tuesday’s bouts, wrestlers must remain within their weight category on both days of the competition. It is understood that Phogat was about 2 kilograms overweight on Tuesday night. She spent the entire night attempting to meet the weight criteria through jogging, skipping, and cycling, but her efforts fell short. The Indian delegation requested additional time for Phogat to lose the remaining 100 grams, but their plea was denied.

This is not the first time Phogat has struggled to make weight in the 50 kg category, which is lower than her usual 53 kg category. She faced a similar challenge during the Olympic qualifiers, narrowly making the cut.

On Tuesday, Phogat made history as the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final. She defied all odds, defeating world number 1 and favorite Yui Susaki of Japan, followed by tactically brilliant wins over wrestlers from Ukraine and Cuba.

Phogat was set to face Sarah Hildebrandt in the final, an opponent she has a favorable record against. However, with Phogat’s disqualification, the American will be awarded the gold medal, and Phogat will return home empty-handed.