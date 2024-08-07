World

Meghan Markle vs half-sister: Details of accusations in lawsuit revealed

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, has reignited her legal dispute against the Duchess of Sussex, accusing her of depicting her as a “lying, racist, fame-seeker.”

Though Samantha’s initial lawsuit was dismissed by a judge, the 59-year-old is now appealing the ruling.

According to court documents reported by The Sun, Samantha alleges that Meghan’s actions have made it impossible for her to work or even perform simple tasks like grocery shopping without facing harassment.

The documents also claim that Meghan falsely told Oprah Winfrey that Samantha did not use the surname Markle until Meghan’s relationship with Prince Harry became public.

This legal challenge surfaces as Meghan continues to speak out about her difficulties with the royal family, stating that she has only begun to reveal her negative experiences.

In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Meghan, 43, discussed her struggles with suicidal thoughts, expressing her desire to prevent others from feeling similarly. “I’d never want someone else to be making those sorts of plans,” she said.

The couple is now advocating for a new initiative aimed at supporting parents of children who have taken their own lives due to online bullying.

