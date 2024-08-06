PCB invites Bangladesh cricket team early amid rising security concerns

In light of increasing tensions in Bangladesh, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has proactively invited the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to send their national Test team to Pakistan ahead of schedule. This move is intended to allow the Bangladesh team to train and acclimate in a secure environment prior to the first Test match, which is scheduled to begin on August 21 in Rawalpindi.

The PCB’s invitation comes with assurances of a stable law and order situation in Pakistan. The board has emphasized that the Bangladesh team will be able to train and prepare without security issues. Despite these reassurances, the BCB has yet to confirm its response to the PCB’s offer.

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh is an important event on the cricketing calendar, and the PCB is eager to ensure optimal preparation conditions for the visiting team. By facilitating an early arrival and providing training opportunities, the PCB aims to ensure a smooth and secure series for all involved.