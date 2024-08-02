Punjab, NHA agree to cooperation on Axle Load Management

LAHORE: The Punjab government and National Highways Authority (NHA) have decided to extend mutual cooperation for the effective implementation of axle load laws and in this regard, the systems of the provincial and federal institutions would be integrated for exchange of data.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman presided over an important meeting at the Civil Secretariat on Friday to review the implementation of axle load management regime. Inspector General of National Highways and Motorways Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Chairman NHA Shehryar Sultan joined the meeting through video link.

The Chief Secretary said that the axle load regime is being successfully implemented on 2000 kilometers of highways in Punjab. He said that through axle load management, the roads constructed at a cost of billions of rupees would be saved from ruin. He said that permanent weigh stations have been established for checking freight vehicles, adding that the same facility would be set up at all the newly-constructed roads.

Transport Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi gave a detailed briefing at the meeting.

He said that in July, Punjab Highway Police checked more than 53,000 freight vehicles, out of which 61 percent of the vehicles were found to be in violation. He said that the most violation of axle load was found in Jhang, Chinot and Faisalabad. The administrative secretaries of communications and works, mines and minerals, Chairman PITB, authorities of Punjab Highways Police and officers concerned attended the meeting.