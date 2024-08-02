NATIONAL

KP CM pledges completion of 600 development projects by December

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday announced that the provincial government will complete 600 development projects nearing completion across the province by December this year.

He made the announcement during his meeting with parliamentarians and party leaders from all four regions of the province on Friday.

The meetings focused on resolving public issues, public welfare projects and rehabilitation of infrastructure affected by monsoon rains.

Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized the importance of prioritizing ongoing development projects and devolving development project authorities to the local level. He directed the elected representatives to propose projects based on local needs and priorities, ensuring wise use of public taxes.

He also announced that these development projects would only be inaugurated when they were fully completed and providing public services.

The chief minister said that he was working to strengthen local government institutions to resolve public issues locally. Funds have been allocated for the rehabilitation of infrastructure affected by monsoon rains, and relief activities will be initiated on a priority basis, he said.

The meetings also discussed to make successful the August 5 rally in Swabi by ensuring maximum participation from the Party workers and the public.

Previous article
Russia frees US reporter Evan Gershkovich in huge prisoner swap with West
Next article
Pro-Israel Josh Shapiro emerges as front-runner in Kamala Harris’ running mate selection
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Pro-Israel Josh Shapiro emerges as front-runner in Kamala Harris’ running mate...

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has emerged as a prominent contender for Kamala Harris’s running mate in the upcoming US presidential election, stirring significant concern...

Russia frees US reporter Evan Gershkovich in huge prisoner swap with West

APHC urges IIOJK people to observe Black Day on Monday, August 5

Democrats tease Donald Trump with ad campaign for skipping debate with Kamala Harris

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.