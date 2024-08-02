KP CM pledges completion of 600 development projects by December

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday announced that the provincial government will complete 600 development projects nearing completion across the province by December this year.

He made the announcement during his meeting with parliamentarians and party leaders from all four regions of the province on Friday.

The meetings focused on resolving public issues, public welfare projects and rehabilitation of infrastructure affected by monsoon rains.

Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized the importance of prioritizing ongoing development projects and devolving development project authorities to the local level. He directed the elected representatives to propose projects based on local needs and priorities, ensuring wise use of public taxes.

He also announced that these development projects would only be inaugurated when they were fully completed and providing public services.

The chief minister said that he was working to strengthen local government institutions to resolve public issues locally. Funds have been allocated for the rehabilitation of infrastructure affected by monsoon rains, and relief activities will be initiated on a priority basis, he said.

The meetings also discussed to make successful the August 5 rally in Swabi by ensuring maximum participation from the Party workers and the public.