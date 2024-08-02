Pro-Israel Josh Shapiro emerges as front-runner in Kamala Harris’ running mate selection

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has emerged as a prominent contender for Kamala Harris’s running mate in the upcoming US presidential election, stirring significant concern among progressive groups.

With a decision anticipated in the coming days, Shapiro’s potential selection has ignited debates within the Democratic Party, mainly due to his contentious policy decisions and stance on Israel.

Progressive leaders have voiced their opposition to Shapiro’s possible nomination. In an open letter to Harris, around 50 national progressive group leaders expressed that choosing Shapiro could hinder efforts to defeat the “Trump-Vance-Maga threat.”

They argued that Shapiro’s policies on school choice and the environment are too divisive for him to serve as the unifying voice the nation needs.

Shapiro’s stance on Israel has also been a significant point of contention. Following Hamas’s attack on Israel last year, Shapiro, who is Jewish, criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while defending Israel’s right to self-defense.

He has also enacted measures seen by progressives as suppressing pro-Palestinian voices, particularly on college campuses. In April, Shapiro compared some pro-Palestinian protesters to the Ku Klux Klan, stating that antisemitism should be opposed just as vigorously.

His support for a bill to penalize colleges that boycott or divest from Israel has further fueled left-wing opposition.

Despite the criticism, Shapiro maintains historically high approval ratings, including notable support from Republicans. His numbers surpass those of both Harris and the GOP ticket of Donald Trump and JD Vance.

Shapiro, a former congressional aide, state representative, and state attorney general, was elected governor in 2022 and has been praised for his moderate stance.

Prominent progressives like Cenk Uygur, co-creator of The Young Turks, have supported Shapiro, describing him as the progressive choice and highlighting his actions against predatory lenders and predator priests during his time as attorney general.

With Pennsylvania being a crucial battleground state, Harris’s decision on her vice-presidential pick could significantly impact the election. Shapiro’s supporters argue that his moderate appeal could help win over undecided voters, including those who backed former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in the Republican primary.

In response to the backlash, Jewish members of Congress like Greg Landsman and Jake Auchincloss have defended Shapiro, asserting that his centrist appeal and criticism of Netanyahu make him a suitable choice for Harris’s running mate.

They emphasize the need for Democratic unity and warn against allowing internal divisions to benefit the Republican ticket.

As the decision looms, the debate over Shapiro’s candidacy underscores the broader ideological rifts within the Democratic Party and highlights the challenges Harris faces in balancing progressive demands with the need to appeal to a broader electorate.