Khalilur Rehman Qamar video leak: Amna Arooj lawyer reveals shocking details | Video

By News Desk

In another twist in the already complicated case involving screenwriter Khalilur Rehman Qamar (KRQ), the lawyer representing Amna Arooj, one of the accused in the case, has revealed that the girl in the recently leaked explicit video is not Amna.

He also added that it is not even clear if the man in the video is KRQ or someone else.

“A forensic audit of the video needs to be done to confirm the identities of the people seen in the video”, the lawyer commented.

Watch the interview here (courtesy Urdu Point):

 

The video

On Saturday an indecent video featuring Khalil ur Rehman Qamar and a woman alleged to be Aamna Arooj was leaked online. The video quickly went viral on social media, leading to widespread condemnation of Qamar.

In response, Qamar gave his side of the story. He recounted the events, stating that he was held at gunpoint by two individuals who recorded him with the woman. He claimed that the woman, an active member of the gang, willingly participated in the plot.

