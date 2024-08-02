Teenager mistakenly shoots himself while playing PUBG

An 18-year-old boy died allegedly shot himself dead accidentally while playing the popular mobile game PUBG in Lahore.

The tragic event has once again highlighted the potential dangers associated with firearms and gaming.

According to local police, Yahya Khurshid, a resident of Nawab Town area of Lahore, had a passion for playing PUBG, a widely popular online game. The preliminary investigation suggests that Yahya took his father’s pistol to his room last night. While engrossed in the game, the gun reportedly went off accidentally, resulting in a fatal shot.

Police officials have gathered evidence from the scene and are thoroughly investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. They are examining every aspect to determine how the accident occurred and if any external factors were involved.

Yahya Khurshid’s body has been transferred to Jinnah Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death. The findings from the autopsy will aid the ongoing investigation.