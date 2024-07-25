PCB’s instability main cause for team’s poor performance: Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi has openly criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), attributing the team’s poor performance to the frequent changes in leadership and structure. In an interview with a private news outlet, Afridi stressed the need for stability, advocating for a minimum of three years for any new system to show results.

“When you implement a new structure, it requires time to yield results. Constantly changing chairmen and systems every year is counterproductive,” Afridi remarked. He urged that senior board members and experienced players should collaborate to create a comprehensive plan, allowing it to be executed over three years to see tangible outcomes.

Pakistan’s recent performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 has been disappointing, with early defeats against the United States and India leading to an unprecedented exit at the group stage. This marks the first instance in T20 World Cup history where Pakistan failed to progress beyond the first round. The team’s poor performance has sparked widespread criticism, with many fans and former cricket stars calling for captain Babar Azam’s resignation.

In response to the early exit, the PCB has made several changes to its backroom staff, including the dismissal of selectors Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq. The board is also contemplating significant decisions regarding Babar Azam’s future as captain.

The PCB has witnessed a rapid turnover in leadership recently. Ramiz Raja served as chairman in 2022 before being replaced by Najam Sethi later that year. Mid-2023 saw Zaka Ashraf take over from Sethi, only to be succeeded by Mohsin Naqvi in February 2024. After just one series, Naqvi replaced Shaheen Afridi as T20I captain with Babar Azam, reinstating him in the leadership role.

Afridi’s critique highlights the ongoing instability within the PCB and calls for a more consistent and long-term approach to improve Pakistan’s cricketing performance.