Harris vs. Trump: What’s next for Pakistan?

The divine approval seemed to suddenly turn away from US President Joe Biden after he fumbled, lost his words, and struggled to maintain the sequence while making points, showing visible signs of aging during his debate with Republican challenger Donald Trump. Later, he contracted coronavirus, perhaps seen as the final push of the divine to move him out of the president’s slot. The “Huma,” the “Bird of Paradise,” which had been protecting his presidency, flew away in search of a new abode. For the first time, it found not a man, but a woman of mixed heritage— Black and Tamil— bestowing her with the strength and charisma to enter the race to become the first-ever female president of the world’s most powerful country in known history.

She was nominated by Joe Biden as his successor, but this was only half the battle won. She still has to pass many tests and cross numerous formidable hurdles to officially secure her position as the Democratic nominee and run for the presidency. With the broadest smile, exuding confidence and competence, she is well-prepared for the challenge, but the path ahead is steep, with stiff competition from many men with impressive CVs and compelling credentials.

However, fate seems to be smiling on her. She has already made significant strides towards securing the Democratic nomination for the presidency. She has successfully garnered the support of enough Democratic delegates, and top Democrats, including elected officials, party leaders, and political organizations, have rallied behind her following President Joe Biden’s decision to drop his bid for reelection. She has set a new 24-hour record of raising $48 million for presidential donations, and several state delegations, including Texas and California, have confirmed their support.

But who is Kamala Harris?. Shew was born on 20 October 1964, is a member of the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco, a mixed race, with a Black and South Asian heritage. Her mother, the late Shyamala Gopalan, a PhD, was of Indian Tamil descent from Madras (now Chennai), India. Her father, Donald Jasper Harris, is of Jamaican descent and is an economist and professor emeritus at Stanford University. Kamala has one sibling, a younger sister named Maya Harris, who is a lawyer, public policy advocate, and political analyst, and who served as a senior policy advisor to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. She is married to Douglas Emhoff, an attorney. They got married on 22 August 2014. She does not have biological children but is a stepmother to Emhoff’s two children from his previous marriage, Cole and Ella Emhoff.

Kamala Harris earned a Juris Doctor (J.D.) from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, in 1989. She began her legal career as a deputy district attorney in Alameda County, later serving as San Francisco’s District Attorney from 2004 to 2011, and as California’s Attorney General until 2017. Her career culminated with her election as Vice President alongside President Joe Biden in 2020.

Like all countries, Pakistan is closely watching the ups and downs of the U.S. elections. Pakistan, like others, is evaluating both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris for their expected policies toward Asia, South Asia, and Pakistan.

Pakistan has already experienced Trump’s presidency, so his policies may not come as a surprise. However, Trump had some positive aspects for Pakistan. He prioritized counter-terrorism and used military force and economic sanctions to curb terrorism. His administration carried out drone strikes and targeted terrorist leaders in Afghanistan and Pakistan. In Afghanistan, Trump focused on reducing U.S. military presence while negotiating with the Taliban, leading to the Doha Agreement aimed at withdrawing U.S. troops. His approach to countries perceived to harbor terrorists involved applying pressure through sanctions and military actions.

Regarding the Kashmir dispute, Trump generally supported India’s position, occasionally offering to mediate between India and Pakistan, but his administration was less vocal about human rights concerns in the region.

Trump’s view of Pakistan-China relations was generally wary, seeing Pakistan primarily through the lens of counter-terrorism and regional stability rather than as a broader geopolitical partner. He strengthened U.S.-India relations, viewing India as a key strategic partner to counterbalance China’s influence in the region, which sometimes strained U.S.-Pakistan relations.

On the other hand, Kamala Harris is likely to maintain a strong stance on counter-terrorism, emphasizing a combination of military, diplomatic, and economic tools. She is expected to support initiatives that enhance regional stability and cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts.

In Afghanistan, Harris would focus on ensuring that the country does not become a haven for terrorists again, emphasizing diplomatic solutions and international cooperation.

On the Kashmir dispute, Harris may take a more balanced approach, emphasizing human rights and democratic values. She has previously expressed concerns about the situation in Kashmir, which could lead to a more vocal stance on human rights issues.

Regarding Pakistan-China relations, Harris is likely to acknowledge their strategic importance while seeking to balance US interests in the region, potentially engaging Pakistan in broader diplomatic and economic initiatives to counterbalance China’s influence.

Under Trump, India was seen as a crucial partner in the Indo-Pacific strategy to counter China’s rise, leading to significant defence agreements and a strong bilateral relationship.

Under Harris, while India will likely continue to be a strategic partner in counterbalancing China, she might also stress human rights and democratic values in US-India relations, potentially leading to a more holistic approach.

For Pakistan, this comparison seems to tilt in favour of Kamala Harris becoming President of the USA. However, the true test will come once her policies take shape after she assumes office and confronts the ground realities and complexities of geopolitics. She will only realize the full impact of the intricate layers of bilateral and multilateral relations after assuming the mantle of power. Pakistan may likely be overshadowed by larger issues such as the Russia-Ukraine war, the China-Taiwan standoff, the trade and innovation war between the U.S. and China, and the Israel-Gaza conflict to name a few.