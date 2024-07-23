Roads flooded, power supply suspended as heavy rain lashes Punjab, AJK cities

LAHORE: Different parts of north, north-eastern Punjab, including Lahore, as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) were lashed by heavy monsoon showers early Tuesday morning that brought people relief from heat and humidity.

In Lahore, light to heavy rain inundated low-lying areas, creating a lot of inconvenience for motorists. The situation was worse in areas like GPO Chowk in front of the Lahore High Court (LHC) where the litigants as well as the lawyers had to wade through knee-deep water to reach the court.

Heavy rain was reported from Allama Iqbal Town, Kot Lakhpat and Model Town, while light rain from Gulberg, Icchra, Muslim Town, Wahdat Road, Canal Road and Kalma Chowk. On the other hand, it drizzled at Abbot Road, Shimla Paharri and surrounding areas.

As per the statistics released by WASA, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Gulshan Ravi where 45 millimeters of rain was received. It was followed by Pani Wala Talab 22 millimeters, Qurtaba Chowk 21 millimeters, Lakhshmi Chowk 17 millimeters, Chowk Nakhuda 10 millimeters, 10 millimeters each in Samanabad and Farrukhabad, eight millimeters in Jail Road and five millimeters each in Gulberg and Upper Mall.

The supply of electricity to several localitieis of the provincial capital was suspended after over 95 feeders of the LESCO tripped due to torrential rain.

The areas which were left without power were Thokar Niaz Beg, Outfall Road, Purana Kahna, Samanabad, Defence, few parts of walled city, Wafaqi Colony, Katcha Jail Road, Zafar Ali Road, Saggyan and Liaquatabad.

It rained cats and dogs in Gujrat and Narowal where soon after the rain started several areas turned into pools of water. At several places in Gujrat, water entered people’s homes, while in Narowal water entered the Passport Office, Education and Health Office.

Heavy rain also lashed Islamabad and different cities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), including Muzaffarabad, in the morning, increasing risks of flooding of streams.

While predicting that monsoon showers would continue in Punjab during the next 48 hours, the Met Office said that flash flooding was feared in Sialkot and Narowal.

It said that due to torrential rains in the upper parts of the Indian city of Jammu, water levels in Palkhu, Aik and other nullahs in these districts were expected to remain exceptionally high.

On the other hand, in view of torrential rains in Punjab, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority issued an alert for district administrations in which

it said that since the present monsoon spell in the province would continue up till July 25, they should remain prepared to deal with any situation.

“On July 23 and July 24, rains and strong winds are also expected in a majority of districts in south Punjab, which will result in a drop in temperatures,” the PDMA said.

PDMA DG Irfan Kathia also directed the concerned departments to remain on their toes. “Drain out the rainwater from low-lying areas at the earliest,” he said, adding, “The Authority’s control room is functional round the clock.”