Bodies of woman and baby girl recovered from dumpster in Karachi

Two bodies, those of a woman and a baby girl, were discovered early Tuesday morning at a garbage dump near Korangi Causeway in Karachi, a private News channel reported, citing rescue sources.

The police and rescue teams transported the bodies to the hospital for legal formalities. Initial police statements suggest that the victims were tortured before being killed.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been determined, according to rescue sources.

In a separate incident, two premature infants were found dead in the washroom of a private hospital in Karachi. Hospital personnel discovered the bodies in a wastebasket inside the restroom.

The hospital, located in North Nazimabad, reported that two women visited the facility, with one undergoing a pregnancy ultrasound. After receiving lab results confirming twins, both women entered the hospital washroom, where they remained for several hours before leaving in a hurry, as reported by hospital officials.