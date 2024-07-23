NATIONAL

Bodies of woman and baby girl recovered from dumpster in Karachi

By Web Desk

Two bodies, those of a woman and a baby girl, were discovered early Tuesday morning at a garbage dump near Korangi Causeway in Karachi, a private News channel reported, citing rescue sources.

The police and rescue teams transported the bodies to the hospital for legal formalities. Initial police statements suggest that the victims were tortured before being killed.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been determined, according to rescue sources.

In a separate incident, two premature infants were found dead in the washroom of a private hospital in Karachi. Hospital personnel discovered the bodies in a wastebasket inside the restroom.

The hospital, located in North Nazimabad, reported that two women visited the facility, with one undergoing a pregnancy ultrasound. After receiving lab results confirming twins, both women entered the hospital washroom, where they remained for several hours before leaving in a hurry, as reported by hospital officials.

Previous article
LHC summons Lahore DC on PTI’s plea for rally at Minar-i-Pakistan
Next article
Roads flooded, power supply suspended as heavy rain lashes Punjab, AJK cities
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Kamala Harris closes in on US presidential nomination with delegates secured

WASHINGTON: Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign in the critical battleground state of Wisconsin on Tuesday for the first time as a US presidential...

Roads flooded, power supply suspended as heavy rain lashes Punjab, AJK cities

LHC summons Lahore DC on PTI’s plea for rally at Minar-i-Pakistan

FIA withdraws appeal in Sanam Javed acquittal case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.