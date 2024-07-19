NATIONAL

Punjab CTD arrests close associate of Osama Bin Laden

By News Desk

In a major operation on Friday, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab has apprehended Amin ul-Haq, a notable associate of former Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.

The arrest was made following an intelligence-based operation (IBO), as confirmed by a spokesperson for the CTD on Friday.

Amin ul-Haq is identified as a prominent figure within Al-Qaeda and is listed on the United Nations’ global terrorist roster. Legal proceedings against him have commenced, and investigations are currently underway.

The CTD officials reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety of Punjab, emphasizing their relentless efforts to eradicate terrorism. They remain steadfast in their mission to eliminate terrorist activities at their core.

Earlier this month, the CTD had engaged and neutralized Faizan Butt, a suspected sharpshooter and alleged member of the banned militant group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Butt was involved in multiple attacks on police officers in Lahore, including the fatal shooting of a sub-inspector and a constable. His modus operandi involved targeting unarmed police officers in uniform, tracking them, and executing attacks at opportune moments.

