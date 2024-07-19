Deadly explosion near city hospital in South Waziristan leaves four dead

A bomb explosion near City Hospital on Karikot Road tragic in South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where a resulted in the deaths of at least four individuals.

Sources indicated that the blast, suspected to be from an explosive-laden motorcycle, targeted a vehicle belonging to a Taliban commander named Ainullah. Fortunately, Ainullah escaped unharmed.

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, strongly condemned the cowardly attack, expressing deep condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing swift recovery for those injured.

“Innocent lives targeted by such acts are an affront to humanity,” Governor Kundi asserted in a statement.

Separately, earlier this week, a distressing incident occurred at Jamshoro police station, where an explosion caused a significant portion of the building to collapse. The blast injured five policemen and a detainee, reportedly due to exploding hand grenades stored in the station’s armory. An inquiry has been launched to determine the exact cause of this tragic event.

The injured officers, including ASIs Muhammad Bux Dawach and Rasool Bux Narejo, head constable Abdul Lateef Panhwar, and constables Ghulam Muhammad and Irshad Ali, along with the detained suspect Jamshed Sanjrani, were promptly transported to Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, for urgent medical attention.