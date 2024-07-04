Sher Afzal Marwat makes startling claim about Fawad Ch’s role in ‘toppling’ PTI govt

The ongoing feud between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat and former federal minister Fawad Chaudary escalated today (Thursday) as Marwat made some startling claims about Chaudhry’s role in the so-called ‘operation regime change’, a term PTI uses to refer to the ouster of Imran Khan as Prime Minister through a vote of no confidence.

Speaking to Geo News from London, Marwat said that Imran Khan had told him that Fawad Chaudhry played a role in ‘Operation Regime Change’ at the behest of former COAS Gen Bajwa and damaged the PTI intentionally, while pretending to be working for the party’s interests.

Marwat went on to say that Fawad Ch has no moral standing to criticise the current PTI leadership. He added that the entire party structure in Jehlum, which is Fawad Ch’s constituency, from the MPAs to the councilors have said that they will resign if Fawad Ch is allowed back into party.

Marwat is due to meet Imran Khan in Adiala jail upon his return from London.