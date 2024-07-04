Justin Bieber lands in India for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber touched down in India to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities.

Justin Bieber, who is set to perform at the next Ambani wedding, of Anant and Radhika, arrived in Mumbai on Thursday morning, reported the Indian media outlets.

In a clip, published by a paparazzo account, Bieber’s car was spotted on the streets of Mumbai, where he is set to perform during Friday’s Sangeet event, alongside Indian rappers Badshah and Karan Aujla.

While Ambanis previously paid millions of dollars to headlining performers of pre-wedding bashes, Rihanna and Katy Perry, the latest reports suggest that the ‘Peaches’ hitmaker is being paid $10 million for his performance.

The reports also suggest that top-tier performers like Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey are also in talks to perform at the wedding next week.

Notably, the three-day affair for Anant and Radhika will be held from July 12 to 14, beginning with ‘Shubh Vivaah’, followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ and ‘Mangal Utsav’. The celebrations for the most anticipated big fat Indian wedding of the year kickstarted last evening, with a mameru ceremony – a Gujarati tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts. Next is the dandiya and garba night, hosted by the matriarch of India’s richest family, Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani, on July 04.

Earlier, India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani and his family hosted two legs of pre-wedding festivities for their youngest son and his fiance, in March and June, ahead of the grand wedding.