Fawad Chaudhry ran away from police like an elephant: Marwat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat criticized former federal minister Fawad Chaudary, stating he has no right to comment on the current party leadership.

Speaking to the media, Marwat said, “I witnessed Fawad Chaudhary running like an elephant after seeing police outside the Islamabad High Court.” He added that Chaudhary’s actions brought shame to PTI, and thus, he should refrain from giving advice.

When asked about Fawad’s remark calling the current PTI leadership a “failure,” Marwat responded that despite any shortcomings, at least “we stuck by Imran Khan in hard times and did not run away like him.”

Fawad had criticized the PTI leadership, stating, “Due to the lack of political strategy of the current PTI leadership, all of us are suffering,” and that there is “no chance” of party founder Imran’s release under the current leadership. He suggested that capable politicians like Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervaiz Elahi, and Asad Qaiser should lead the party and that the present leaders should stop making “foolish talks.”

In response to Fawad’s strong criticism, the PTI core committee unanimously approved a resolution stating that defectors who left the party during difficult times would not be welcomed back. PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan mentioned that they would request the incarcerated party founder to accept the core committee’s recommendations