Captain for upcoming series against Bangladesh announced by PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that Shan Masood will remain the captain for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

Naqvi revealed that he recently spoke with Masood via video call to discuss team improvements.

Masood, currently playing county cricket in London, could not meet face-to-face. “There’s been no decision to remove Shan Masood as captain,” Naqvi stated.

“Many have given positive feedback about his leadership, and no one has provided any negative reports.”

The PCB has finalized the venues for the Test series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Multan, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.

Official dates and schedules will be announced soon.

Regarding the 2025 Champions Trophy, Naqvi confirmed that matches involving the Indian team and all other teams will be held in Pakistan.

The proposed schedule has already been sent to the ICC, and efforts are underway to ensure the event’s success.