Generations Apart, Yet Facing the Same Challenges

IN June 1958, in the scorching heat and sweltering weather, I had appeared in matriculation examination. More than six decades later, in the same month of June, my grandson appeared in matriculation examination. If I had to suffer extreme weather, my grandson had to suffer the same along with man-made complications, like lack of ventilation, congestion and loadshedding.

The thing is that the problem of holding exams amid extreme weather conditions happens to be self-induced. It could have been averted by gradually dragging the date forward every year to the months of October and November, which represent the most suitable season for examinations to be conducted in the country, and this effort would not have been a burden on the budget.

Besides, to keep the matriculation and intermediate examinations transparent, the teenage students, including girls and boys, are required to go from one school to another, posing serious problems to the students, their parents as well as the transporters. It would be much easier and more practical to deploy teachers of one school to another instead of sending young students from one to another.

Dr Fateh M. Khan

Hyderabad