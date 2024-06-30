NATIONAL

Two TTP facilitators nabbed in Karachi with arms and terror funds

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Authorities on Sunday arrested two facilitators of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an operation the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson identified the suspects as Hasan Gul Mehsud and Bashir Ahmed, who were previously listed under the fourth schedule by the Sindh government for aiding terrorists.

During the arrest, officials seized a significant sum of money intended for terrorist activities and two 9mm pistols.

The CTD disclosed that the suspects operated an illegal truck stand in the Gulzar Hijri area, using the profits to financially support TTP operations within Pakistan. Cases have been filed against them for terror funding and possession of illegal arms at the CTD police station.

Meanwhile, a hand grenade explosion at a wedding ceremony in the Ghoz Garhi Maqbal area of Kurram district injured 19 people, including children. The incident occurred late last night during a celebration, resulting in a loud blast.

The injured were swiftly taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Sadda, where most are reported to be in stable condition. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the grenade detonation.

