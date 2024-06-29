NATIONAL

FIA books a man for scamming childhood friends with fake US visas

By News Desk

ARY News reported that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Circle has registered a case against a man accused of defrauding childhood friends by offering fake US visas.

According to the report, the accused, Sheikh Muhammad Hudifa, masqueraded as a US-based employee and tricked his childhood friends into transferring Rs 1.5 million online.

He allegedly fabricated emails and WhatsApp messages, claiming to be an employee of a US-based food chain, and convinced the victims, including brothers Syed Muazam and Muhammad Muiz, to submit their passports for purported visa interviews at the US consulate in Karachi.

After receiving the passports, Hudifa reportedly issued counterfeit US visas to the brothers. Despite initially staying in touch with the victims upon returning to Pakistan, he subsequently vanished and disconnected his phone.

Upon visiting the US consulate in Karachi, the victims learned they had been deceived. The FIA Cybercrime Circle has initiated legal proceedings against the accused and is conducting further investigations into the case.

