Rejecting budget, PTI, JUI-F decide to act as strong opposition in NA

Asad Qaiser, Maulana Fazl assert military operation no solution to any issue

Stress all political parties have to play their crucial role in peace and order across province

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have decided to act as a strong opposition in the National Assembly against budget 2024-25.

The decision was made during a meeting between former National Assembly speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser and JUI-F President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the overall political affairs of the country and they announced plans to act as a strong opposition in the National Assembly.

Both leaders discussed the deteriorating situation of law and order across the country specifically in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Both sides asserted that military operation was not the solution to any issue instead all political parties have to play their crucial role in the peace and order across the province.

As per details, JUI-F chief and PTI leader expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and agreed to play a constructive role in the National Assembly, opposing the budget 2024 together.

They rejected the budget terming it as an International Monetary Fund (IMF) and anti-people budget.

Asad Qaiser and Maulana Fazlur Rehman emphasized the need for brotherly relations with Afghanistan, establishing economic corridors at crossing points.

Both parties also decided to form a political committee to end reservations within both parties and devise upcoming political action plans.

PTI Central Deputy Secretary Information Akhunzada Hussain Yousafzai was also present at the meeting.

Earlier, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented Pakistan’s budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 with a total outlay of over Rs18 trillion amid protest by the opposition lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council.

The federal government proposed abolishing sales tax exemptions and concessions on various items including mobile phones, copper, coal, paper, and plastic scrap.

In his speech on the National Assembly floor, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb proposed a standard sales tax rate of 18 percent on various items.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that it would be ‘fortunate’ if his party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) develop a consensus.

He said that there were big ‘mountain-sized’ differences between the two parties. “PTI’s delegation has come to us and as per our tradition, we have welcomed them,” Maulana Fazalur Rehman added.