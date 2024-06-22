PHC bars authorities from forcibly deporting Afghan musicians

A written order states petitioners should not be forcibly deported to Afghanistan until the next hearing of the case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has barred the authorities from forcible repatriation Afghan musicians to their home country.

The high court issued the written decision after hearing a petition filed by Afghan musicians, seeking asylum in Pakistan.

In the written order issued on Saturday, the PHC stated that the petitioners should not be forcibly deported to Afghanistan until the next hearing.

The court appointed Advocate Aamir Javed as amicus curiae. The court’s office was instructed to provide him with all relevant case documents.

In the previous hearing on June 20, the PHC issued an order to prevent the harassment of Afghan musicians who have applied for political asylum.

A two-member bench of the PHC comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Waqar Ahmad, had heard the political asylum application of the Afghan musicians.

During the hearing, Justice Anwar inquired about their case and asked what the petitioner was seeking. The petitioner’s lawyer stated that the musicians do not have any documents and requested that they not be deported from Pakistan.

Justice Ahmad asked whether they had approached the federal government. The lawyer responded that the musicians have applied to the UNHCR and their case is pending.

The lawyer requested that the petitioners be allowed to stay in Pakistan until their case is decided. The court had ordered that they should not be harassed.