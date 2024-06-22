India, Bangladesh sign 10 agreements during PM Sheikh Hasina’s visit

NEW DELHI: India and Bangladesh signed 10 pacts on Saturday during Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s state visit to India.

Memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in the fields of mutual interests like space, telecom, railways, health and medicine, and disaster management were inked between the two sides in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two neighbouring countries also signed pacts on a shared vision for India-Bangladesh Digital Partnership, and India-Bangladesh Green Partnership.

The Bangladeshi PM was in New Delhi on a two-day state visit, beginning Friday.

The two sides also decided to begin a new train service between Rajshahi in Bangladesh and Kolkata city in India’s West Bengal state, and a new bus service between Chittagong in Bangladesh and India’s Kolkata.

Besides, the two sides also resolved to commence a goods train between them, according to an official announcement by India’s Ministry of External Affairs.