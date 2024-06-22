Sign in
Epaper_24-06-22 LHR
Must Read
CM Gandapur warns against ‘severe public backlash’ against outages in KP
Urges federal government to take the matter of prolonged electricity loadshedding seriously PESHAWAR: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday warned that...