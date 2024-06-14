Sindh govt set to present budget 2024-25 today

KARACHI: The Sindh government will present its annual budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 today Friday (June 14) in the Sindh Assembly.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of finance, will present the budget at 3:00 pm.

According to sources, the Sindh cabinet meeting was scheduled to be held at the CM House at 9:00am. The budget proposals were reviewed during the cabinet meeting.

In the budget 2024, the government will propose a 30 percent increase in the salaries of public sector employees, while Rs 163 billion allocated for the budget of Sindh police.