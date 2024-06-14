Temperatures to come down on Eid ul Azha as Met office predicts rain

The Pakistan Meteorological Department reported that moisture-laden breezes will reach the central upper parts of the nation on June 18 — coinciding with the second day of Eid-ul-Azha.

The weather service predicts rainfall from June 18 through June 22.

Humid winds from the Arabian Sea will impact the central upper regions starting June 18, according to the Meteorological Department. Following expected showers, there will be a noticeable decrease in temperatures, they added.

“Starting the evening of June 18, we anticipate conditions of rain accompanied by winds and sudden heat,” stated the meteorological office.