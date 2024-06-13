NATIONAL

Operation in Balochistan thwarts TTP expansion, arrests key commander

By Staff Report

Security forces in Balochistan have carried out a successful intelligence-led operation, resulting in the arrest of multiple terrorists linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), according to a report by Express News on Thursday.

The operation effectively disrupted the TTP’s plans to set up operational bases within the province. Among those captured was a high-ranking commander from the TTP Shura, who was notably on the wanted list.

Early stages of the investigation have indicated that the TTP network has ties to other terrorist organizations, both within Pakistan and internationally.

The detained commander had been actively involved in orchestrating terrorist activities across various regions. Additional inquiries are ongoing to delve deeper into these connections.

The successful operation is anticipated to unravel further associations among various terrorist factions operating within the nation, the report noted.

