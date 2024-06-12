NATIONAL

Lawyers’ protest following ‘clash with FWO employee’ sparks outrage

By News Desk

By Sajjad Baloch

KARACHI: A clash between a lawyer and an alleged Frontier Works Organization (FWO) employee ignited fury within the legal community in Karachi, leading to extensive traffic disruptions in the Korangi area.

Advocates, spearheaded by Abdul Qadir, voiced their discontent, shedding light on the repercussions of the altercation. Abdul Qadir revealed that upon reaching out to authorities post-incident, police impounded vehicles belonging to both parties.

However, tensions flared when a group of over 50 individuals, reportedly in civilian attire and armed with sticks, stormed the station, assaulting both lawyers and police personnel.

In addition, Abdul Qadir alleged that unidentified assailants abducted several lawyers, leaving them stranded in various locations following the altercation. However, SSP South refuted these claims, asserting that a scuffle did occur between lawyers and government employees the previous night, resulting in minor injuries.

No formal complaints were lodged, and no police personnel were reported kidnapped, according to SSP South.

Meanwhile, the legal fraternity staged protests at Malir Court and City Court, demanding the filing of First Information Reports (FIRs) and justice for the assaulted lawyers. The incident underscores the pressing need for prompt action and accountability to safeguard the well-being of legal practitioners.

Previous article
BRICS meeting calls for improving global governance
Next article
PM orders establishment of country’s ‘first-ever’ health tower in capital
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM orders establishment of country’s ‘first-ever’ health tower in capital

Calls for third-party audit of labs working under purview of MoNHS, DRAP, strategy to bifurcate drug processing from authority Concerned about new polio...

BRICS meeting calls for improving global governance

Xi Jinping says China will always belong to developing countries

Israeli strike in Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.