Lawyers’ protest following ‘clash with FWO employee’ sparks outrage

By Sajjad Baloch

KARACHI: A clash between a lawyer and an alleged Frontier Works Organization (FWO) employee ignited fury within the legal community in Karachi, leading to extensive traffic disruptions in the Korangi area.

Advocates, spearheaded by Abdul Qadir, voiced their discontent, shedding light on the repercussions of the altercation. Abdul Qadir revealed that upon reaching out to authorities post-incident, police impounded vehicles belonging to both parties.

However, tensions flared when a group of over 50 individuals, reportedly in civilian attire and armed with sticks, stormed the station, assaulting both lawyers and police personnel.

In addition, Abdul Qadir alleged that unidentified assailants abducted several lawyers, leaving them stranded in various locations following the altercation. However, SSP South refuted these claims, asserting that a scuffle did occur between lawyers and government employees the previous night, resulting in minor injuries.

No formal complaints were lodged, and no police personnel were reported kidnapped, according to SSP South.

Meanwhile, the legal fraternity staged protests at Malir Court and City Court, demanding the filing of First Information Reports (FIRs) and justice for the assaulted lawyers. The incident underscores the pressing need for prompt action and accountability to safeguard the well-being of legal practitioners.