King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry about David Beckham

King Charles has seemingly sent a strong message to his younger son Prince Harry with his meeting to David Beckham to celebrate the work of his foundation.

King Charles attended the King’s Foundation inaugural awards ceremony and was spotted all smiling with David Beckham and other celebrity ambassadors including Sir Rod Stewart and Naomi Campbell.

During the ceremony, the monarch presented the final award, the King Charles III Harmony Award, to South Korean diplomat and former UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon.

The King’s Foundation also shared photos of King Charles with the celebrities saying, “Celebrating the work of The King’s Foundation at our inaugural Awards ceremony at St James’s Palace this evening.

“Congratulations to all the winners amongst our students, alumni and charity partners.”

Earlier, there were reports Harry was fuming over the Beckham and King Charles cosy new friendship.

Citing an insider the Woman’s Day had claimed “Harry’s head has been spinning since he saw those photos. He can’t help but feel jealous – and betrayed.”

“Clearly there’s genuine affection between Charles and David but this will deeply upset Harry, who is still smarting over his father’s snub when he was in London just weeks ago.”

