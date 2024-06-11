T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play against Canada in must-win match today

Pakistan will play an important match against Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York today as their T20 World Cup journey stands on thin ice.

Pakistan need to win both of their upcoming high-stakes group matches to stay in the tournament. Additionally, their World Cup chances are tied to the United States losing both of their matches against India and Ireland.

However, if the US manage to gain even one more point, Pakistan’s journey in the event will come to an abrupt end in the first stage.

The Green Shirts’ chances are so thin that if even one match is affected by rain, it would spell the end for Pakistan, as the US require only one point to move to the second round.

In their previous two World Cup matches, Pakistan suffered defeat against the US and India.

They lost in a Super Over with a dismal performance in their first match against the US. In the second match against arch-rivals India, they failed to chase down a 120-run target and lost by six runs.

Today, Pakistan will take on Canada who defeated Ireland by 12 runs, at 7:30pm PST.

To claim their place in the Super 8 round, the Men in Green will not only have to win group matches but also need to improve their run rate significantly.

In case the US are defeated by both India and Ireland, the match between Pakistan and Ireland on June 16 will become crucial.