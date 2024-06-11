PTI demands court to fast-track iddat case, presses for release of Khan and wife

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has urged the court to expedite the hearing of the controversial ‘iddat’ to resolve against its founding chairman, Imran Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

The party has strongly criticised the prolonged delay in the adjudication of what it describes as a baseless and absurd case and seeks the immediate release of the couple.

In this regard, a PTI spokesperson on Tuesday highlighted the ongoing denial of justice, pointing out that the proceedings have been repeatedly stalled on weak and unsubstantial grounds. “This is arguably the most disgraceful and ludicrous case in history, exploiting a sacred institution like marriage for political vengeance,” the spokesperson stated.

According to the PTI, the case is a clear example of political manipulation, aiming to target Imran Khan and his wife by speeding up trials and disregarding legal and constitutional provisions. “Every conceivable shameful tactic has been employed by the prosecution and the petitioner to obstruct a fair and just resolution,” the spokesperson added.

Despite completing the trial and reserving a verdict, the case was unexpectedly transferred to another court, a move that the PTI deems unconstitutional, illegal, and a travesty of justice.

“Such manipulations undermine the principles of a fair trial, as they seem geared solely to hinder the judicial process,” the spokesperson said.

The PTI is calling on the judiciary to uphold the constitution and principles of justice by rejecting these tactics of lawlessness and political reprisal, and by making an immediate ruling to release Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.