CM appeals to PM to to reinstate Rs1.3tr dropped PSDP projects

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has formally requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s intervention to reinstate 91 development projects, collectively valued at Rs 1,327 billion, which were recently excluded from the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

In a letter sent to the premier on Tuesday, Gandapur voiced concerns that the removal of these projects would significantly hinder the development prospects of the province.

He appealed for a review and restoration of these initiatives in the upcoming 2024-25 financial year’s budget and PSDP, emphasising the need for continuity in the Annual Development Program to avoid resource wastage and potential legal complications.

Highlighting a specific concern, Gandapur addressed the development needs of the tribal districts, stating that the Federal government’s budget allocation of Rs26 billion falls drastically short of what is required for meaningful progress in the region.

The Chief Minister also criticised the inclusion of 279 new projects worth Rs2,917 billion in the PSDP, which were reportedly added without approval from the Planning Commission.

He noted that the allocation of Rs63.90 billion for these projects contradicts the principles of fiscal federalism and risks exacerbating developmental disparities across Pakistan.

Gandapur’s letter urges immediate action from Prime Minister Sharif to resolve the grievances of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and ensure the equitable development of all regions.

He expressed hope that the Prime Minister’s involvement would advance the vision of a prosperous and developed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This move marks a significant moment in the ongoing discussions between the Federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments regarding the allocation and management of development projects.

A response from the Prime Minister’s office is awaited with keen interest.